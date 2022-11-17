A notification is currently doing rounds on social media claiming that registration for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 has begun on November 16. The notice shows that registration for JEE Main 2023 will be held from November 16 to December 31 and the test will be held in two sessions – January (18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23) and April (4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9). After several aspirants started enquiries about it, PIB has confirmed that this is a fake notification. PIB further said that for authentic information on JEE Main 2023 exam date and registration process, candidates should check nta.ac.in. How To Find a Fake Website? Government Shares Tips To Identify Fake Websites Used for Scam and Fraud (Watch Video)

Fact Check by PIB:

A notice is doing rounds on social media which claims that @DG_NTA has invited applications for Joint Entrance Examinations (Main) for 2023 session I#PIBFactCheck - This notice is #Fake - For authentic information kindly refer to the official website - https://t.co/9HHroAXW7P pic.twitter.com/i4IowlmsTy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 17, 2022

