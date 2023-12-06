Ever since the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) seized power from Congress in Rajasthan, the anticipation has been high regarding who the party will name its Chief Ministerial candidate. Meanwhile, a letter that claims Mahant Balaknath Yogi to be the new Rajasthan CM, with Kirori Lal Meena and Diya Kumar as deputy CMs, is going viral on social media. However, the BJP Rajasthan has debunked the claim. The party has yet to declare its CM candidate. BJP To Give Chief Minister Roles to New Faces in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh After Sweeping Victory in Assembly Elections: Report.

Mahant Balaknath Yogi To Be New Rajasthan CM?

