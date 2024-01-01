An X post went viral on Monday, January 1, that claimed Masood Azhar, the hijacker of the Kandahar flight, is dead. X user Times Algebra shared a video along with the post that showed Masood Azhar dying in a bomb blast. The hashtag ‘Unknown men’ is trending again on the first day of the year with his name. According to some unconfirmed posts, he died in a bomb blast near a mosque in Bhawalpur, Pakistan, at 5 AM today. A video of the explosion is also being widely shared online. However, the report and the video of Masood Azhar's death turned out to be false. Saahil Murli Menghani, Head of The Wire's fact check unit, confirmed that the post is misleading. Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalised: India, Pakistan Abuzz With Speculation Over Health Status of Underworld Don; If He Was ‘Poisoned and Critical’ in Karachi.

Masood Azhar Killed in Bomb Blast?

#Verified With confirmation from 5 OSINT tools, I can affirm that this is misleading. It's neither from New Year's Day nor related to Masood Azhar. On geolocating the footage, I found it to be at least 600 kms away from where it's claimed to be. Sadly, many media channels have… https://t.co/KNdKwMnEW7 — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) January 1, 2024

