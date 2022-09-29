A video of RBI Governor Shashikanta Das is going viral on social media. In the video, the RBI head can be heard sharing helpline numbers in case you lost your phone and the digital payments apps are open in it. However, the Press Bureau of India (PIB) has called the video fake and misleading. PIB, in its fact check, said that the voice heard in the video is not of RBI Governor Shashikanta Das. Fake Website Claim to Register for 'MSME Udyam', PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

