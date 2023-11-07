A piece of news going viral on social media reportedly claimed that the Government of India has launched pan-India helpline number 104, "Blood on Call", to meet the requirement for blood. The message claims that people can call 104 if there are any requirements for blood. However, it must be noted that the claim is false. According to a fact check by PIB, the Government of India has not started any such service. PIN while debunking the misleading claim also said that in some states 104 number is used for various helpline services. Indian Railways Offering 29,000 Vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians Posts? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Advertisement.

This Claim is Misleading

