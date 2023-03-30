Recently, a social media post surfaced online, depicting a great white shark washed up on the Outer Banks beach in North Carolina. In the viral pictures, a group of spectators were seen making an effort to push the giant fish back into the ocean. However, the post turned out to be fake after Meta flagged it in its News Feed as part of its attempts to thwart false information. Meta officials declared that the incident didn't occur at all. Massive Shark Swims Beside Boat in Norway; Watch Viral Video of The Gigantic Fish That Will Make Your Eyes Pop Out!

Post Depicts a Great White Shark Washed Up on a Beach:

No, a great white shark was not beached in North Carolina. This image is fake. https://t.co/1csCDDD4n3pic.twitter.com/4CODoZKYbN — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) March 30, 2023

