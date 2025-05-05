A message going viral on social media claims that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government has rolled out new WhatsApp monitoring guidelines. As per the WhatsApp monitoring guidelines, the government will record calls, save the call recordings, monitor all social media handles, and connect the devices to the ministry's system, among others. However, a fact check by PIB revealed that the WhatsApp monitoring guidelines circular is fake. "The Government of India has NOT released any such guidelines," PIB Fact Check said. It also asked people to stay informed and not to fall for misinformation. Air Marshal Sujeet Pushpakar Dharkar Sacked For Refusing To Fight War Against Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim by Pro-Pakistan Social Media Accounts.

Government of India Has Not Released Any Such Guidelines

Heads up! Have you also come across a message claiming the Indian government has rolled out new WhatsApp monitoring guidelines? 👀#PIBFactCheck: 🚨 That information is FALSE! 🚨 📣 The Government of India has NOT released any such guidelines. Stay informed and don't fall for… pic.twitter.com/rtrD19TJLz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 5, 2025

