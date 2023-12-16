A video on YouTube shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers, along with top officials, watching Premanand Ji Maharaj's video during a key meeting. One such video surfaced on a YouTube channel called Apna Hindi Media. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check has debunked the video and called it fake. The PIB said the actual video is of a high-level meeting related to the train accident in Odisha, and it was edited into the video that is going viral. Consumers Need To Update Their Electricity Bills By Contacting Provided Helpline Number To Avoid Disconnection? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

PIB Fact Check

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)