A WhatsApp message went viral that claimed that Rahul Gandhi is giving away three months of free recharge to all Indian users to vote for Congress in Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The message contains a link, clicking on which users can obtain three months of free recharge. The last date to avail of this offer is November 16, 2023, the viral message claimed. However, when we checked official websites and X, formerly Twitter, accounts of Congress and Rahul Gandhi, such offers were not found. We then ran a keyword search for “Congress free recharge yojana”, which did not lead us to any credible news reports or official statements of such a scheme. The WhatsApp forward is a fake, and we advise users not to click on the link. Uttarakhand: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Receives Warm Welcome by Locals Upon Arrival at Kedarnath Temple (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Is Giving 3 Months Free Recharge To All Indian Users?

Screenshot of WhatsApp forward (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

