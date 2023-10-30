Ratan Tata recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to refute claims of his involvement in any discussions with the ICC or cricket authorities. Denying any connection to cricket, he wrote, "I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms." This comes after a viral fake news report alleged that Ratan Tata had pledged Rs 10 crore rupees to cricketer Rashid Khan, following the player's alleged ICC fine of Rs 55 lakh rupees for displaying the Indian flag during a victory celebration over Pakistan. NestAway Sold: Ratan Tata-Backed Home Rental Firm Acquired by Aurum PropTech for USD 10.9 Million.

Ratan Tata Warns Against Fake News

I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official… — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 30, 2023

Fake News

Pakistan Complain to ICC aganist Rasid Khan during his victory celebration with indian flag ICC fine 55 lakh aganist Rasid Khan but Ratan Tata declare 10 crore to Rasid Khan — Guruprasad Mohanty (@Gurupra62640661) October 25, 2023

I congratulate Sri Ratan Tata for extending financial support to cricketer Rashid khan who has been fined ₹55 lacs by ICC for braving Bhartiya flag on his chest while celebrating victory over Pakistan. OUR SICKULAR JOURNALIST are silent over this. — Mahesh (@mahesh_2901) October 27, 2023

