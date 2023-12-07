A message that claims the Rs 500 note with a star symbol (*) is fake is going viral on WhatsApp, leading to several people discussing the validity of banknotes. Many people forwarded the message without checking the authenticity. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checked the viral message and called it fake. The PIB said the message deeming such notes as fake is false, adding a star marked (*) Rs 500 banknotes that have been in circulation since December 2016. PIB Fact Check Flags YouTube Channel ‘Daily Study’ for Propagating Fake News and Misleading Information Related to Schemes of Government of India.

Rs 500 Notes With Star Symbol Are Fake?

Do you have a ₹500 note with a star symbol (*)❓ Are you worried it's fake❓ Fret no more‼️#PIBFactCheck ✔️The message deeming such notes as fake is false! ✔️Star marked(*)₹500 banknotes have been in circulation since December 2016 🔗https://t.co/hNXwYyhPna pic.twitter.com/YAsZo1YJLd — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 7, 2023

