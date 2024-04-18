A video has been going viral on social media with claims that Mahua Moitra stated that her source of energy is "sex” when asked by a reporter. Users on social media claimed that during an election campaign in West Bengal's Krishnanagar, Moitra responded to a local Bengali TV reporter's question about her energy source, stating that sex is what energises her. However, the Journalist Tamal Saha has now shared the original video link refuting the claims and clarified that Moitra had said that “Eggs” are the source of her energy and not “sex” as is being claimed. 'You're Good': Mahua Moitra to Journalist's Satirical GRWM Video.

Mahua Moitra Viral Video

Let me clarify, since this is my interview. I asked @MahuaMoitra : What’s your source of energy in the morning. Mahua Moitra replied : EGGS …(anda, dim) This is ridiculous how the bhakt mandali has distorted it to make it sound like s*x. The audio is being tampered… — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) April 18, 2024

X User Claims She Said ‘Sex’

Here is screen recording from your channel - Why would you laugh so shockingly on “Eggs” reply - Why would she clarify your disbelief by saying “It’s true” Leaving this here for people to judge what she actually said pic.twitter.com/HJSaC2Yl74 — Hardik (@Humor_Silly) April 18, 2024

