A social media message has been doing the rounds that a logo has been approved by the Supreme Court for teachers to put on their vehicles. The news has been debunked in a tweet shared by government of India’s press information bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check handle. Along with the tweet, they also shared an image which many are sharing. The image shows a sun, a book, and a pen inside cupped hands. The book also reads “I want. I can. I will”. India Post Offering iPhone 15 As Diwali Gift? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Messages Going Viral on Social Media.

PIB Fact Check

A photo circulating on social media claims that the Supreme Court has approved a logo for teachers to put on their vehicles like doctors and, lawyers#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is #Fake ✔️ No such directive has been given by the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/72CDJMny5s — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)