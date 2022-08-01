A notice is being circulated in the name of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that claims the UGC NET exam 2022 has been postponed. The notice further claimed that the new dates would be notified on the NTA website. However, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found that the viral notice is fake. The bureau further claimed that no such notice has been issued by the NTA.

Check Tweet:

A #Fake notice being circulated in the name of the National Testing Agency claims that the UGC NET exam has been postponed#PIBFactCheck ▶️@DG_NTA has not issued this notice ▶️For official updates, visit https://t.co/rUhCOSavc2 pic.twitter.com/M8nGtZ9Mke — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 1, 2022

