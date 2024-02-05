Days after The Wire claimed that the US government blocked the sale of 31 Predator drones to India over an investigation of the Pannun assassination conspiracy, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that the article published by the media outlet is fake. The US government has held back delivery of 31 MQ-9A Sea Guardian and Sky Guardian drones to India until New Delhi carries out a “meaningful investigation” into the conspiracy to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, The Wire had reported. However, the fact check unit of the PIB called the article fake and said the US State Department has approved the delivery of 31 MQ-9B Sky Guardian drones to India. US-India Drone Deal: Joe Biden Administration Notifies Congress of Sale of Drones to India.

PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

A #fake article by @thewire_in claims that US Govt. has held back sale of 31 Drones to India until investigation of Pannun Assassination#PIBFactCheck ✔️US State Dept. has approved delivery of 31 MQ-9B Sky Guardian drones to India Read US govt decision: https://t.co/mcewy8Jj7s pic.twitter.com/AZ5pOQWRMH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 1, 2024

