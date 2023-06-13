A video claiming that donations received at Shirdi's Saibaba temple are being sent to a mosque is going viral on social media. Multiple videos shared on Twitter claimed that the money donated to Shirdi's Saibaba temple is allegedly going to a mosque. Several users shared the video and alleged that the money donated by Hindus is going elsewhere. "See for yourself where the money of the Hindus that was put in Shirdi Sai's pocket is going," the alleged caption read. Netizens took to social media to confirm the news with "Shirdi", "Sai Temple" and #FreeHinduTemples trending on Twitter. However, the truth is that the video is not from Shirdi's Sai Temple but from a mosque in Bangladesh. The said video which is going viral is one month old and reportedly from Bangladesh's Kishoreganj City. The original video shows representatives of a mosque named Pagla Mosque collecting donations. As the video moves further, children and adults can be seen counting the donation money received at the mosque. "A record 5.5 million was found in the donation box of Pagla mosque", the title of the video reads. Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Trust Donated Rs 35 Crore to Haj Committee After Refusing Donation for Ram Mandir? As Fake Message Goes Viral, Know the Truth Here.

Video of Muslims Collecting Donation in Bangladesh Being Falsely Attributed to Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

शिरडी सांई की झोली में डाली गई हिन्दुओं की कमाई कहाँ जा रही है खुद ही देख लो ! इसको इतना वायरल करो कि देश के एक एक हिंदू तक पहुंचे जोकि आंखे होते हुए भी अंधे बने हैं ? pic.twitter.com/0rAdGYU39A — Arya Sunil. (@sunilakumara17) June 12, 2023

शिरडी सांई की झोली में डाली गई हिन्दुओं की कमाई कहाँ जा रही है खुद ही देख लो ! इसको इतना वायरल करो कि देश के एक एक हिंदू तक पहुंचे जोकि आंखे होते हुए भी अंधे बने हैं ? pic.twitter.com/FRawc8RTMS — Nishu Mahajan (@NishuMahajan19) June 9, 2023

Here's the Original Video from Pagla Mosque in Bangladesh

