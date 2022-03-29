Oscars 2022 was held on March 28 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. And during the ceremony, a weird yet shocking incident took place, i.e. Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. However, since the slapgate at the 94th Academy Awards, netizens on all over social media are digging up some hilarious thoughts. Now, Twitterati think that the incident was earlier already been predicted by American adult animated sitcom Family Guy. Oscars 2022: Here's Why Will Smith Punched Chris Rock For the Jada Pinkett Smith Joke at the 94th Academy Awards.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Haha!

Funny!

POV: you're Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/KaPnepazCm — Dark prince of gaming 🍥 (@MechEmpanada) March 28, 2022

Oops!

Already Predicted!

Family Guy predicted the Will Smith slap pic.twitter.com/IrFUVEIoBg — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) March 28, 2022

Flashback!

LOL!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)