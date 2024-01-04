A video has surfaced on social media showing a mother’s desperate attempts to save her kid from a ferocious dog attack. In the video the stray dog can be seen trying to attack the child with all its might as the mother tries to save the toddler. The stray dog only leaves when a man rushes to attack it bringing much needed relief to the mother and the toddler. The video has gone viral on social media platforms. UK Dog Attack: Pet American XL Bully Rips Off Man's Genitals in Derbyshire.

Ferocious Dog Attack Caught on Camera

Can street dog lovers please share how can human beings protects themselves and their kids in such situations since you say it is only human beings always at mistake ? pic.twitter.com/yoTJteuLJc — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)