Fight Inside Train in UK: Punches and Kicks Fly as Brawl Erupts Between Two Groups on Crowded Train in London, Video Surfaces

A group of men got into a brawl, resulting in violent clashes being seen on a crowded London tube train in the United Kingdom. The altercation started on Saturday night, according to Metro, and was reported to the police on Sunday. A few men can be seen punching and kicking someone as they are being pulled through the train door in a video of the incident that went viral on X. The man attempts self-defense, launching a couple of punches as soon as he is upright again. While some bystanders were seen escaping the mayhem, others could be heard yelling profanities and begging for the battle to end. Subsequently, a worker for Transport for London (TfL) was observed stepping in and dividing them. Riots in London Street Video: Protestors Fight Police With Sticks in Camberwell Ahead of New Year's Eve (Watch).

Fight Inside Train in UK

Meanwhile on the London Underground... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙈👊 pic.twitter.com/NxK19U7o6C — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) January 28, 2024

