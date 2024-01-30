Fight Inside Train in UK: Punches and Kicks Fly as Brawl Erupts Between Two Groups on Crowded Train in London, Video Surfaces

A few men can be seen punching and kicking someone as they are being pulled through the train door in a video of the incident that went viral on X.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 30, 2024 11:55 AM IST

A group of men got into a brawl, resulting in violent clashes being seen on a crowded London tube train in the United Kingdom. The altercation started on Saturday night, according to Metro, and was reported to the police on Sunday. A few men can be seen punching and kicking someone as they are being pulled through the train door in a video of the incident that went viral on X. The man attempts self-defense, launching a couple of punches as soon as he is upright again. While some bystanders were seen escaping the mayhem, others could be heard yelling profanities and begging for the battle to end. Subsequently, a worker for Transport for London (TfL) was observed stepping in and dividing them. Riots in London Street Video: Protestors Fight Police With Sticks in Camberwell Ahead of New Year's Eve (Watch). 

Fight Inside Train in UK

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

A group of men got into a brawl, resulting in violent clashes being seen on a crowded London tube train in the United Kingdom. The altercation started on Saturday night, according to Metro, and was reported to the police on Sunday. A few men can be seen punching and kicking someone as they are being pulled through the train door in a video of the incident that went viral on X. The man attempts self-defense, launching a couple of punches as soon as he is upright again. While some bystanders were seen escaping the mayhem, others could be heard yelling profanities and begging for the battle to end. Subsequently, a worker for Transport for London (TfL) was observed stepping in and dividing them. Riots in London Street Video: Protestors Fight Police With Sticks in Camberwell Ahead of New Year's Eve (Watch). 

Fight Inside Train in UK

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Fight Fight on Train London United Kingdom Viral Video
You might also like
Leopard in Temple Video: Big Cat Enters Ghorakal Shrine During Night in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, CCTV Footage Surfaces
Viral

Leopard in Temple Video: Big Cat Enters Ghorakal Shrine During Night in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, CCTV Footage Surfaces
Telangana: Man Collapses Due to Sudden Heart Attack, Cop Saves His Life by Giving CPR in Dummapeta (Watch Video)
Viral

Telangana: Man Collapses Due to Sudden Heart Attack, Cop Saves His Life by Giving CPR in Dummapeta (Watch Video)
Leopard in Temple Video: Big Cat Enters Ghorakal Shrine During Night in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, CCTV Footage Surfaces
Viral

Leopard in Temple Video: Big Cat Enters Ghorakal Shrine During Night in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, CCTV Footage Surfaces
Telangana: Man Collapses Due to Sudden Heart Attack, Cop Saves His Life by Giving CPR in Dummapeta (Watch Video)
Viral

Telangana: Man Collapses Due to Sudden Heart Attack, Cop Saves His Life by Giving CPR in Dummapeta (Watch Video)
Bilal Saeed Angrily Throws Mike at Fans During Concert and Walks Out; Pak Singer Later Apologises for Outburst on Social Media (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Bilal Saeed Angrily Throws Mike at Fans During Concert and Walks Out; Pak Singer Later Apologises for Outburst on Social Media (Watch Video)
Volvo Car on Fire in Chhattisgarh: Volvo's C40 Recharge Electric Car Catches Fire on Highway, Photos and Videos of 'Burning Car' Surface
Viral

Volvo Car on Fire in Chhattisgarh: Volvo's C40 Recharge Electric Car Catches Fire on Highway, Photos and Videos of 'Burning Car' Surface
Google Trends Google Trends
Mahatma Gandhi
50K+ searches
Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu
20K+ searches
Martyrs' Day
10K+ searches
UPSSSC PET Result
10K+ searches
Gandhi
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot