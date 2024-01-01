Gaurav Taneja, a YouTuber and a pilot, also popular as "Flying Beast", has expressed dismay over sexual content appearing on Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter. He also showed his concern about X becoming an open adult platform. Gaurav Taneja shared a screenshot of an adult post on X and tagged Elon Musk. "Why is X becoming an open adult platform @elonmusk Anybody else noticing this change… too much adult content just sliding in randomly," Taneja wrote in his post. Instagram Reels Show Sexual Content Involving Minors Next To Ads From Major Brands, Says Report; Elon Musk Reacts.

Gaurav Taneja Raises Concerns on X Becoming Open Adult Platform

Why is X becoming an open adult platform @elonmusk . Anybody else noticing this change… too much adult content just sliding in randomly. https://t.co/2SnT9l8ocZ — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) January 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)