Last few weeks have been chaotic with the surge scams calls on WhatsApp. The issue has escalated so much so that the Meta-owned messaging app has issued a statement on tackling the situation by upgrading its AI systems. Brands and services are also issuing warnings to people to be beware of fraudsters and falling into traps set by them. Croma, the Indian retail chain too, is actively issuing fraud alerts amid the WhatsApp scam calls issue. They are reaching out to their existing customers, asking them to beware of fraudsters impersonating Croma employees on WhatsApp. These scams include falsely offering personalised deals and asking for payment through unrelated accounts. You can check the full message on their official website.

Fraud Alert From Croma!

