Several online users were taken aback by a video of a wedding in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where guests were shown opulent gift exchange between the two families. Vinit Bhati, an Instagram user, posted this specific episode on social media. A man in the video can be heard announcing a list of lavish 'gifts'. "Ek dining table hai, do gaadi, ek Mercedez Benz, ek Fortuner, kul milaake 1.25kg sona hai aur 7kg chaandi (There is a dining table, two cars including a Mercedes E-Class and a Toyota Fortuner apart from 1.25kg gold and 7kg silver)", he reads out aloud during the wedding among all the guests. The video is currently doing rounds on the internet. Noida Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife Over Dowry, Arrested.

Dowry Announcements Among Guests During Lavish Wedding in Noida

