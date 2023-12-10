The rise in deepfake videos may be a worrying sign but it is slowly finding its way with netizens happily creating and sharing such videos. One such video featuring Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians players has now gone viral. The video shows MI players apart from Sachin Tendulkar and Mukesh Ambani as Animal movie characters. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer movie has been garnering attention ever since its release and has become the actor's most successful movie commercially. Deepfake Vidoe Controversy: Deepfakes Reveal Dark Side of Artificial Intelligence, Call for Stringent Laws.

Mumbai Indians x Animal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)