A Zomato delivery agent named Vignesh recently cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam. The food delivery app took to its Twitter handle to share a picture of Vignesh along with his family members to congratulate him. "Drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner [sic]," Zomata wrote in their Twitter post. "Tremendous achievement [sic]," a user commented on the viral post. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam is a state-level civil service exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Man Sets Up 'Relax Station' For Food Delivery Boys Working Amid Rains, Video of Kind Gesture Goes Viral.

Check Zomato's Twitter Post Here:

drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G9jYTokgR5 — zomato (@zomato) July 24, 2023

