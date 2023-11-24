On Friday, November 24, the Delhi Police shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing a biker doing a stunt on a bike and falling on the road at the end. The police used the famous song 'Moye Moye' in a video showing a biker riding his motorbike with a wheelie at a high speed and falling on a busy road after losing his balance. The clip is captioned as "Gaadi par control na khoyen, nahi toh ho sakta hai Moye Moye.." The clip ends with a man laughing and a small boy reacting after the biker falls on the road. Watch: Delhi Traffic Police Creative Warning to Bikers Attempting Dangerous Stunts Goes Viral; Twitter Post Leaves Netizens Thrilled.

Delhi Police Warning Video:

Gaadi par control na khoyen, nahi toh ho sakta hai Moye Moye..#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/rYYrYj3EV9 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 24, 2023

