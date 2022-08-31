Well-known sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik who creates innovative sand sculptures to aware people of the different cultures and occasions marked across the sphere has once again made stunning art on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022. The sand art of Lord Ganpati is made with 3425 sand ladoos and some flowers at the Puri beach in Odisha. The six-foot sand art of the Ganesha also has two elephants with a message of "Happy Ganesh Puja". Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Images in Marathi & Wishes: Share Ganpati Bappa Photos, WhatsApp Messages, Lord Ganesha HD Wallpapers and SMS With Loved Ones.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Sand Art:

Happy #GaneshChaturthi .My SandArt of Lord Ganesh by using 3,425 sand ladoos and Some Flowers at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/BGIuuMqESF — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 31, 2022

