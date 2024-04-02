Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani delighted netizens by sharing a heartwarming picture on X, featuring himself and his 14-month-old granddaughter, Kaveri. Kaveri, the youngest grandchild of the billionaire, is the daughter of his son Karan Adani and wife Paridhi. Adani's touching caption, "Inn aankhon ki chamak ke aagey duniya ki saari daulat pheeki hai," resonated deeply, capturing the essence of familial love. The photo portrays Adani beaming as he holds Kaveri in his arms, with his wife and Kaveri's parents smiling in the background. Netizens were touched by the heartfelt sentiment, with one user declaring it the "Picture of the day" and another attributing the sparkle in Kaveri's eyes to divine grace beyond monetary value. Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani to Become the Richest Person in India and Asia.

Gautam Adani with Granddaughter Kaveri

Picture of the Day

Bahut badi baat kah Di Gautam kaka Dil jeet liya aapne Picture of the day ❤️❤️ — Hardik Bhavsar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Bitt2DA) April 2, 2024

Beyond Wealth

अपने औलाद के सामने दुनिया की हर दौलत फीकी लगती है। — Sanjay Kumar (@Sanjay_Sang90) April 2, 2024

Aur Yeh Chamak Bhagwan Ka Den Hain...Koi paise ise na kharid sakte hain na bana sakte hai.... — Human First (@papillon_kish) April 2, 2024

