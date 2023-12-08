Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik paid tribute to India’s former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2022. The country is commemorating the second death anniversary of one of its most illustrious military leaders today. Patnaik shared a video via his official X handle, showing his sand art depicting General Bipin Rawat on Friday, December 8. The video is currently doing rounds on social media. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: Sand Artist Sudarshan Patnaik Pays Tribute to Samajwadi Party Founder (See Pic).

Sudarshan Patnaik Pays Tribute to General Bipin Rawat

Tribute to the brave son of soil & the first CDS of India, General #BipinRawat, on his death anniversary.🙏 pic.twitter.com/VyfleRAcjL — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 8, 2023

