Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann’s rendition of the bhajan ‘Ram Aayenge’ has taken social media by storm. The soulful performance, originally posted on her Instagram account, has resonated with audiences worldwide. Spittmann’s musical tribute to the auspicious event has not only garnered widespread attention but also received appreciation from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Muslim Girl Sings Ram Bhajan: Ram Bhajan Sung by Jammu and Kashmir College Student Syeda Batool Zehra Wins Hearts Online (Watch Video).

German Vocalist Cassandra Mae Spittmann’s ‘Ram Aayenge’ Song Goes Viral

#WATCH | Duisburg, Germany | German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann sings the devotional song ‘Ram Aayenge’. Her rendition of the Ram Bhajan has gone viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/tAYYRP9SCW — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

