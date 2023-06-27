One day after Twitter erupted over a trending video of him bench pressing, the US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr shared a video of himself performing push-ups while shirtless. Kennedy is seen in the video bending over to begin his training at an outdoor gym. He performed nine consecutive pushups. “Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden! [sic]" Kennedy captioned his video. Mark Zuckerberg Agrees To Elon Musk's Cage Fight Challenge, Says 'Send Me Location'.

Watch Video of RFK's Shirtless Workout:

Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden! pic.twitter.com/ns8MdJVlmx — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2023

Watch RFK Jr Benchpress Video Here:

If this video purportedly of RFK JR is authentic, then he must have our support. No one lifting shirtless in sun with jeans, tuned up on TRT, would ever betray this great country. pic.twitter.com/v0FPe0SIUF — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)