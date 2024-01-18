Forget the usual small, tiny lemons you see everywhere! Make way for giant-sized and unique-shaped lemons! A captivating video shared by a blogger features a lemon unlike anything you have seen before. The video has social media users going, ‘new phobia unlocked.’ In the intriguing footage, you can see the blogger cutting the giant lemon in a unique shape to reveal an interior without seeds. Israel Farmer Aharon Shemoel Grows World's Heaviest Lemon Weighing Over 5 kg, Earns Guinness World Record (See Pics).

Here's a Look at the Giant-Sized, Unique-shaped Lemon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxine Sharf (@maxiskitchen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)