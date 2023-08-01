A video purportedly showing a giant python coiled around an ambulance has gone viral on Instagram. The viral video showed the ambulance getting crushed by what appears to be a python. People can also be heard screaming in background. While the video left netizens stunned, some raised questions about its authenticity. They explained why the viral video could be fake, pointing out that the purported snake was not moving at all in the clip. "The python is not moving; it is fake (sic)," one user commented. "Why people loose time making this fake videos. They think we are idiots? (sic)," another commented. Another user highlighted that the purported python's head was not visible either. Nonetheless, the video is drawing attention online. Snake Found on Mumbai Building Video: Animal Lovers Rescue Four-Foot-Long Indian Rock Python That Climbed Up 13th Floor Terrace of Ghatkopar Highrise.

Viral Video of Python Wrapped Around Ambulance:

