In a heartwarming video going viral on social media, a girl is seen dancing with a homeless woman in Delhi’s Connaught Place. The girl, whose name is Anshika Awasthi, is seen dancing in a carefree manner while holding hands with the homeless woman. Both shared a warm hug after dancing out their hearts. Anshika shared the video on Twitter with a caption, “Delhi is beautiful. You meet all sorts of people. And, the best ones are those who randomly join you in dance. Happy Monday, everyone! [sic]”. The video sent a wave of feel-good vibes all through the internet. Indore Couple Dance in Rain Viral Video: Unfazed by Traffic, Young Man and Woman Dance in Rain, Netizens React to Clip.

Watch Heartwarming Video Here:

Delhi is beautiful. You meet all sorts of people. And, the best ones are those who randomly join you in dance. Happy Monday, everyone! 🤍#Dance #Delhi #vibes pic.twitter.com/ffOPZuyU2D — Anshika Awasthi (@anshikawasthi) July 10, 2023

