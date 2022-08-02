Google's Email service, Gmail redesign roll out posts has changed for its users. The new feature turned the screen into a blue hue. Google didn't make any extreme changes to the interface, and the latest design is pretty customizable via the Quick Settings button on the top right. Soon after the introduction of the update, Twitterati shared their reactions on the microblogging platform. Gmail Rolls Out Its Latest Material You Redesign and Search Improvements to All Users.

Blue Gmail!!

my gmail turned blue — Jun (@jjkoh95) August 2, 2022

It seems Like Netizens Like It!

The new blue hues in @gmail is kinda nice — Josh Long (@starbuxman) August 2, 2022

Have You Checked Your Gmail Inbox?

I'm not sure how I feel about all that blue in my gmail — Damián Martone (@DamsTweets) August 2, 2022

Yasss!

Why Gmail is blue today ??? — Praveen@Tohands (@PraveenByBuy) August 2, 2022

Gmail Turns BLUE

Yo they made gmail blue — Jose Rivas (@LeRealJoseRivas) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)