A video of kids sleeping on a moving SUV on Parra Coconut Tree road in Goa has gone viral on social media. In the video, the car video Telangana registration plate can be seen moving with two little girls on top of it. The video has drawn strong reactions from the netizens. One user wrote, "And they blame the local residents for their nonsense acts." While the other wondered, "Here I get mad when I see kids peeping out of sunroofs. This has taken child safety to a different level all together." Goa: Car Seen Running With Its Doors Open in Porvorim, Driver Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Video of Kids Sleeping on Moving SUV Goes Viral

#Shocking- Tourist let his kids sleep on the roof of SUV on Parra coconut tree road! pic.twitter.com/boeFt2vRdo — In Goa 24x7 (@InGoa24x7) December 27, 2023

And they blame the local residents for their nonsense acts...😅 — Cyon Dmello (@DmelloCyon) December 27, 2023

Here I get mad when I see kids peeping out of sunroofs. This has taken child safety to a different level all together — mom@wimpykid (@Neha99435887) December 27, 2023

@Goapolice1091 please take strict action on this man from Telangana — Sumant N Tivary🇮🇳 (@Tivary) December 27, 2023

