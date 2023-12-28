For the past two days, thousands of sardine fish have reportedly been coming up along a Goan beach Keri-Terekhol, giving the inhabitants both a visual delight and an abundance of fish to catch. The sardine run is a "rare" phenomenon, according to experts. People who live nearby report that shoals of marine species are fluttering in shallow seas along the shore at Keri-Terekhol, on the boundary between Goa and Maharashtra, around 40 kilometres from Panaji. A video of numerous Sardine fish leaping out of the shallow waters at the beach in Goa is currently doing rounds on social media. Japan: Thousands of Dead Fish Wash Up on Beach in Island Country's Northern Region (Watch Video).

Thousands of Sardine Fish Surface at Keri-Terekhol Beach

Thousands of sardines leap out of water in Terekhol-keri beach yesterday pic.twitter.com/gLWJikgLn0 — Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) December 28, 2023

