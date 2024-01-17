Privacy related concerns have taken centre stage in today's interconnected world as people grapple to protect their personal data alongside private information. Recently, a social media user with the handle @designerdada expressed his displeasure on X (formerly Twitter), voicing his concern over Goibibo's practice of sending trip notifications to his phone's contact list. "Hello @goibibo @GoibiboSupport, you idiots! How can you send SMS about me completing a trip to my phone contacts? Are you out of your mind?”, the post read. He additionally alleged that the company violated his privacy and spammed his contacts unnecessarily. The X user also contacted customer support seeking clarification. However, the company informed him that there is a disclaimer regarding syncing contacts to which he had given his consent. This social media post garnered a lot of reaction from netizens with many expressing outrage over the incident. Many came in his support and claimed that the same incident had happened to them earlier. Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s Digital Services Struggle, Users React With Viral Memes and Jokes.

X User Raises Concerns Over Goibibo Sharing His Trip Notification:

Hello @goibibo @GoibiboSupport, you idiots! How can you send SMS about me completing a trip to my phone contacts? Are you out of your mind? I never gave you explicit consent to do this and I will never do this. This is spamming and breach of privacy! pic.twitter.com/DVyQsraGqE — Akash wants you to join Peerlist so he (@designerdada) January 16, 2024

