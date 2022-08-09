Google services received a brief outage in the early morning of August 9, Tuesday. Users were unable to access Google Search, Google Maps, Google Photos, and YouTube that went down for a short period. In that case, netizens vented out their frustration by flooding the micro-blogging site. They took to Twitter to put out messages after the Google Search went down and troubled the users who couldn't keep calm over the inaccessible services. Check out the viral tweets that took over the internet after the massive outage of Google services.

Twitter Reactions on Google Search Down

Good Morning?

ERROR!

Info OP!

ROFL!

