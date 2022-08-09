Google services received a brief outage in the early morning of August 9, Tuesday. Users were unable to access Google Search, Google Maps, Google Photos, and YouTube that went down for a short period. In that case, netizens vented out their frustration by flooding the micro-blogging site. They took to Twitter to put out messages after the Google Search went down and troubled the users who couldn't keep calm over the inaccessible services. Check out the viral tweets that took over the internet after the massive outage of Google services.

Twitter Reactions on Google Search Down

Had a Google search engine error for the first time ever. The engine was totally down. It's so rare the first thing I did was come to Twitter to see if anything major is going on with the web. Conspiracy theories here we come! #google #error — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerSLO) August 9, 2022

Google Search was also down for a few minutes, Twitter trends shows 620k tweets mentioning Google, Discord had a brief outage (they use GCP)... and there's still no official statement from Google. — Nicolás Álvarez (@nicolas09F9) August 9, 2022

JUST IN - Google search engine down for many users. pic.twitter.com/s06MIqTFwe — X-Money (@TheRealXMoney) August 9, 2022

Yahoo directory was down about 20 years ago for DDOS attack on its US servers for about 3 hours when it had ~ 450 million searches a day Today, google search was down globally for about 45 mins where it has ~ 5.6 billion searches a day#googledown #techHistory — Mohamed Aboshihata (@Mid0) August 9, 2022

Google Search down for thousands of users worldwide, showing 'Error 500'. Microsoft Bing has entered the chat... pic.twitter.com/yAqfkXHx9o — Anthony McMahon 🥝 🇳🇿 (@anthony_mcmahon) August 9, 2022

