Google has released a list of which memes were the most trending in India in 2023. As per the Google's list titled "Year in Search 2023", Bhupendra Jogi meme was the most trending meme in India. The second most trending meme was So Beautiful So Elegant meme. Moye Moye meme holds both third and fourth positions. Aukat Dikha Di meme was the fifth most trending meme in 2023. Ohio meme, The Boys meme, Elvish Bhai meme, The Waffle House New Host meme and Smurf Car meme are also on the list of top 10 trending meme in India in 2023. Google Year in Search 2023 in India: From G20 to Threads in Instagram, Here's a List of Top 10 'What Is' Questions That Took Over the Search Engine.

Google Year in Search 2023: Most Trending Memes in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)