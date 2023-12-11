Google's Year in Search 2023 for India reveals the nation's top "How To" queries, capturing the diverse interests and curiosities of users. From skincare tips on preventing sun damage to the quest for YouTube stardom with "How to reach my first 5k followers on YouTube," users sought guidance on kabaddi skills, car mileage enhancement, chess mastery, and creative ideas like surprising a sister on Rakshabandhan. The list also highlights practical inquiries such as "How to identify a pure Kanjivaram silk saree" and "How to check PAN link with Aadhar." In the digital realm, users explored the intricacies of creating a WhatsApp channel and the coveted "How to get a blue tick on Instagram." These trending "How To" queries offer insights into the diverse curiosities and aspirations of the Indian online community in 2023. Google Year in Search 2023 in India: From G20 to Threads in Instagram, Here's a List of Top 10 'What Is' Questions That Took Over the Search Engine.

Google Year in Search 2023 India

