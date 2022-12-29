A groom's romantic twirl goes terribly wrong after he loses his balance on the stage. A viral video shows a bride and groom dressed in heavy marriage attire and giving posses for a photoshoot. The man tripped over the bride's lehenga, causing them to fall to the ground. The clip has garnered millions of views on social media. A user commented on the reel, "Arrange marriage is scary. What if you 'fall' in love on the wedding day." The incident was posted on an Instagram page called Jaipur Preweddigs. Wedding Mishap Video Goes Viral! Bride and Groom Falls Off Swing Attached to Crane Turning Grand Entry Into Disaster.

Have A Look At The Viral Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prewedding in jaipur (@jaipur_preweddings)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)