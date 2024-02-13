Unintentionally texting the wrong person is a frequent occurrence that has probably happened to all of us. Usually, we ignore it or perhaps clarify with a brief "Hey, it was for some other person!" remark so that no one takes it otherwise, right? Well, that's not how things worked out for a group of boys, though. A disturbing video of several adolescents fighting violently along a road recently went viral. According to the person who uploaded the video, the argument started as what seemed to be a case of mistaken text to a girl, which swiftly turned into a physical fight. While the whereabouts of the video remain unclear, the clip is currently doing rounds on the internet. Students Fight Inside Allen Classroom Video: Two Students Fight, Brutally Thrash Each Other Over Seating Issue at Coaching Facility.

Group of Boys Thrash Each Other in Ugly Brawl

Kalesh b/w Two Group of Bois on Road over Texting a Girl pic.twitter.com/XlIsIuwh5w — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 11, 2024

