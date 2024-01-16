When Bobi, the Portuguese mastiff, passed away in October last year at the age of 31, he had easily secured the title of 'World's Oldest Dog'. However, his longevity has been questioned, leaving Guinness World Records authorities scratching their heads. Following the dog's death, which garnered international attention, Guinness World Records paid respect, naming the deceased dog the oldest dog ever and the longest-surviving dog in the world in February 2023. Bobi's title of 'World's Oldest Dog' has temporarily been suspended by the Guinness World Records. World's Oldest Dog Dies: Bobi, Who Held Guinness World Record for Being World's Oldest Dog Ever, Passes Away in Portugal Aged 31.

Guinness World Records Temporarily Suspends World's Oldest Dog Bobi’s Title

World's oldest dog has Guinness World Records title temporarily suspended https://t.co/kwYDWaIMZc — ITV News (@itvnews) January 16, 2024

NEW: Guinness World Records has doubts about age of world’s oldest doghttps://t.co/OOl1khFbpt — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)