Hana Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, the youngest female Member of Parliament in New Zealand at 21, has gained widespread attention for her maiden speech. In the powerful address, delivered in December 2023, Maipi-Clarke, belonging to the Maori indigenous community, represented and celebrated her people by performing the traditional tribal "haka" or "war cry." The video of her speech has gone viral on social media. Elected in October, she unseated a senior MP and pledged a deep commitment to her electorate, declaring, "I will die for you... but I will also live for you." Jacinda Ardern Delivers Her Final Speech to New Zealand Parliament, Watch Video of Her Tearful Address.

Hana Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke Performs Tribal 'Haka'

New Zealand natives' speech in parliament pic.twitter.com/OkmYNm58Ke — Enez Özen | Enezator (@Enezator) January 4, 2024

WATCH: New Zealand's youngest MP in 170 years Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke (21-year-old) gives her Maiden speech in parliament pic.twitter.com/utmmEbclNy — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 5, 2024

