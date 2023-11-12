Former Kingfisher Airlines boss Vijay Mallya, who is based in Britain for over five years, wished his Twitter followers a happy Deepavali, but he probably did not anticipate how users would react. Mallya has the reputation of making such appearances on social media during bank holidays. “Happy Deepavali to all. May you be blessed," Mallya wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The fugitive businessman didn't realise that his tweet would open a floodgate of memes on the microblogging site. Several people on Twitter asked Mallya why he only tweets when it's a bank holiday. Supreme Court Dismisses Vijay Mallya’s Plea Against Bid To Declare Him Fugitive Economic Offender and Confiscate His Properties.

Vijay Mallya Wishes Everyone Happy Deepavali

Happy Deepavali to all. May you be blessed. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) November 11, 2023

SBI After Watching Mallya’s Tweet

Back on Bank Holiday

Mallya back on Bank Holiday! Happy Deepavali. — Girish Bharadwaj (@Girishvhp) November 12, 2023

Never Forgets to Tweet on Holidays

He never Forgets to Tweet on Holidays — Pandu Raj (@CSKianPanduRaj) November 12, 2023

Happy Deepavali and happy bank holidays to you sir. Aap kahan hei, India mein Naya banks aaya hei.. Vapas aajao — MarketGhost (@MarketGhost_) November 12, 2023

