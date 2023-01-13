Two high-school sweethearts struck their emotional chord by exchanging electric guitars instead of rings during their wedding ceremony on December 16 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The bold bride Madi Danger and her hardcore groom, Jay Aspen, didn't want to follow the old tradition on their big day, which is why they went for something "less stressful and more personal". The bride shared a glimpse of their unusual marriage idea on Instagram, writing, "We loved having so much fun with planning our wedding." Snake Varmala! Old Video of Bride and Groom Exchanging Snake Garlands in Bizarre Wedding Resurfaces, Internet Amused.

Here's The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕸𝖆𝖉𝖎 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖗 (@madi_danger)

