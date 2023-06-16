In a heartbreaking video doing the rounds of the internet, a mother elephant is seen reviving her dead baby by placing it in river water. The video shared by Twitter user @NANDANPRATIM shows a mother elephant trying to give life to her baby, who had already died three days ago. "She carried him for up to 2 kms and tried to give life by placing him in the river water. This heartbreaking incident took place in Goreswar [sic]," read the caption of the heartbreaking post. Mother Elephant Teaches Her Baby How to Clean Fodder Playfully Through Its Trunk, IAS Officer Shares Adorable Video.

Watch the Heartbreaking Video Here:

We always torture them. But how wise they are. Baby elephant had strayed from herd & died 3 days ago. But mother didn't release her calf. She carried him for up to 2 kms and tried to give life by placing him in the river water. This heartbreaking incident took place in Goreswar. pic.twitter.com/xodtHLmraW — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) June 15, 2023

