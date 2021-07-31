Mumbai, July 31: An American marine biologist can across two famous animated cartoon characters "SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrikstar" form cartoon series "Bikini Bottom" in real life. Christopher Mah saw real-life counterparts of the two animated BFFs in the Atlantic ocean. Mah shared also shared the image of the species on his Twitter handle. The videos and images of the secies are going viral on social media.

The sceintific name of "SpongeBob SquarePants" is Hertwigia and that of Patrikstar" is Chondraster. According to a report published in Huffington Post, the image was taken during a deepwater excavation tcarried out by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Here Are Videros And Images of Real-life 'Spongebob Squarepants' & 'Patrick Star':

*laugh* I normally avoid these refs..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge bob and Patrick! #Okeanos Retreiver seamount 1885 m pic.twitter.com/fffKNKMFjP — Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) July 27, 2021

Oceanographers found the real-life SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star hanging out together on a rock at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. pic.twitter.com/OE8mwhaWY5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 30, 2021

