Amid intense cold wave conditions across Himachal Pradesh, visuals of fresh snowfall at the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang surfaced online. The clip was shared by the Manali Police, and is currently doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, with predictions of snowfall throughout the state for the next two days, the regional meteorological centre in Shimla issued an orange alert for the state. Across the hill state, the weather service issued an advisory for light to moderate precipitation in most areas and heavy snowfall in a few isolated locations. Uttarakhand: Bumpa Village in Niti Valley Receives Snowfall (Watch Video).

Visuals of Fresh Snowfall at Atal Tunnel in Rohtang Surface

#WATCH | Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: Visuals of fresh snowfall at the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, from earlier today. (Source: Manali Police) pic.twitter.com/mpOn3I9MLq — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

