Holi, a perfect time to get together with your old friends and colour them with rang and gulal. The Rangwali Holi, which is celebrated with great zest by families will be observed on Friday, 18 March 2022. Apart from playing with watercolours and relishing over scrumptious food items, some folks celebrate the festival by sharing and greeting their loved ones with hilarious Holi pictures, GIFs, and extremely funny messages. If you are bored with repeating the same memes, and images from last year, then we have got you covered. Here's our collection of humourous WhatsApp jokes, GIF pictures, the latest puns, and videos that will definitely add a barrel of laughs to your colourful celebration. Holi 2022 Wishes & Dhulivandan HD Wallpapers: Joyous Quotes, Holi Hai Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, Colourful HD Images and Sayings To Celebrate the Festival of Spring.

Gotta Have Some Thandai!

Funny Holi Joke and Message: “The good thing about Holi is that you have at least one reason to take a bath. Wishing you a very Happy Holi my dear.”

Holi Hai Bhai Holi Hai

Funny Holi Joke and Message: “Holi is not a festival of lazy lads but it is a celebration of fast and active people as you really have to be quick to put colors on others. Happy Holi to you.”

Funny Holi Greetings

Funny Holi Joke and Message: “The year gets really boring and then comes the festival of colors to fill us with some craziness and fun. Wishing a very Happy Holi to you and your loved ones.”

Me and My Gang

Funny Holi Joke and Message: "Every Holi, there are always a handful of people who say things like: a) No, I don't like colours b) Sirf tika lagana c) Bas halka sa lagana But but but... these people also have friends who paint them from head to toe every time."

Happiness All Around

Funny Holi Joke and Message: "There is no fun in Holi if don’t play pranks on your closed ones because these pranks make Holi so memorable. Happy Holi my dear.”

Holi 2022 Wishes: Festive Quotes, Messages and Colourful Images To Celebrate the Festival of Colours

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)